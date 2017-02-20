Sitting in cash and think you’re playing it safe? You might be putting your retirement plan in grave danger.

You could be missing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in gains.

The bottom line, Chris Heerlein says, is you’ve got to be keeping up with inflation.

You can get a free copy of the report “The Effect of Interest Rates on Retirement Income,” email the team at Retire@REAPFinancial.com

Advertisement

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV/Media General. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.