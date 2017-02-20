Tech-Focused Ways to Pamper Yourself from Home!

These days, the products you find at beauty stores can make your at home treatments like going to a professional. Blogger and beauty expert Celia San Miguel was here to get us up to speed on high tech pampering. The first product she showed us was called the DermaFlash. This machine removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz from your face and leaves your skin hair free, smooth, and glowing. Next she showed us the Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask, which fights acne using light therapy. Then she brought out the Tao WEI, which uses heat and sonic vibrations to liquefy skincare products to maximize absorption. Lastly she demoed her FoxyBae straightening brush, which straightens hair while still retaining volume.

You can check out more of Celia’s beauty and lifestyle tips by heading to her website, sickathanaverage.com.