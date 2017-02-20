Strong winds blow train off tracks in Williamson Co.

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Storm rips through Central Texas leaving wake of damage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overnight severe weather is bringing reports of damage across Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says that strong winds blew a Union Pacific train off its tracks early Monday morning. It happened between Thrall and Thronedale.

At one point, winds reached up to 80 mph in Central Texas prompting a Tornado Warning, which has now ended.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.

They have not said what the train was carrying or where it was going.

Williamson County residents have been reporting thousands are without power. More than 3,000 customers are left in the dark Monday morning.

Oncor is working to restore power, but they say light won’t be back on until 8:15 a.m.

There are also several reports of roofs being removed from homes and overturned mobile homes.