Strong winds blow train off tracks in Williamson Co.

By Published: Updated:
Strong wind blows train off tracks in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bynum)
Strong wind blows train off tracks in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overnight severe weather is bringing reports of damage across Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says that strong winds blew a Union Pacific train off its tracks early Monday morning. It happened between Thrall and Thronedale.

At one point, winds reached up to 80 mph in Central Texas prompting a Tornado Warning, which has now ended.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.

They have not said what the train was carrying or where it was going.

Williamson County residents have been reporting thousands are without power. More than 3,000 customers are left in the dark Monday morning.

Oncor is working to restore power, but they say light won’t be back on until 8:15 a.m.

There are also several reports of roofs being removed from homes and overturned mobile homes.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s