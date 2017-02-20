Steiner Ranch evacuation route up for $2.7 million vote Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than five years after the 2011 historical wildfires in Central Texas, Travis County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to fund the construction of an emergency evacuation route in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, near Lake Travis.

The proposed $2.7 million project would construct an emergency road connecting Flat Top Ranch Road with Montview Drive.

Homeowners in Steiner Ranch tell KXAN the solution is long overdue.

“Trying to get out, it was so frightening, because you couldn’t. The traffic was stacked up and there’s only one way in and one way out,” said Kayla Marnach, a Steiner Ranch homeowner who still remembers the 2011 evacuation. “It was just bumper to bumper, not knowing when we’d be able to go back home. Not knowing if our house would even be there when we got there.”

The evacuation lasted as long as seven hours to complete.

Marnach moved to Steiner Ranch in 1985. Since then, the area has experienced significant growth.

“It was always a concern of ours – the amount of population — that it had been in there,” said Marnach. The evacuation in 2011 was proof enough, she says, another emergency road is necessary through the growing neighborhood.

“It’s really made us stop and think what would we do if it happened again, because there’s nothing — there’s no other way we could get out. We can go on to Lake Austin, or we can fight to try and get out,” she said.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Abbott also sees the need.

“We need some other form of evacuation on the back side of Steiner Ranch,” he said, confident the community of taxpayers and commissioners will see the value in the proposed emergency access route. “This has been on the community’s minds ever since the day of that fire.”

Commissioners we spoke with Monday say they are supportive of the end goal of providing a second evacuation route out of the area, but say they are still waiting to learn more specifics about the project. If approved, construction would likely not begin until 2019.