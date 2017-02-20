South Texas man charged for dragging dog with motorized scooter

MISSION, Texas (KXAN) — A man is facing charges after video surfaced of him dragging his dog with a motorized scooter.

“I know where you live don’t worry,” a woman is heard yelling at the man in the video, as the dog is pulled across the sidewalk. “I’ll call the cops on you,” she says.

The man says, “Call them it’s my dog.”

The incident happened in Mission, Texas last week in South Texas. Melissa Torres recorded the incident and posted it online. The video went viral and prompted hundreds of calls and complaints to police.

“I was really upset, a lot of people told me I should have cut the dog’s leash, I should have taken the dog, pushed him off the wheelchair, and i wanted to do all those things but I have to think with my mind and not my emotions,” Torres said.

Mario Cardona, 59, was arrested Thursday. He is now charged with animal cruelty. Animal control has removed his German Shepherd from his home. Authorities say she’s doing just fine.