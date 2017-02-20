We can’t imagine why anyone would hurt an animal, but there are savages among us and sometimes an innocent pet falls victim.
That was the case for Sophie the dog who was found in horrifying conditions, but thanks to the love of Austin Animal Center and some outstanding citizens, life is good these days.
We should tell you Some of the images you are about to see are graphic.
Sophie the Rescue Dog
We can’t imagine why anyone would hurt an animal, but there are savages among us and sometimes an innocent pet falls victim.