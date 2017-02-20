San Angelo council member urges recordkeeping of Hispanic officers

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSAN) — A San Angelo politician is gaining a lot of attention via social media.

“My first reaction was one of disappointment to be honest with you,” says community activist, Jesse Martinez.

“Anytime a public official makes those kinds of remarks that are decisive it only hurts the community as a whole.”

Feb. 18, 2017, San Angelo City Council Member BIll Richardson posted on his Facebook page that he felt threatened by a Hispanic police officer who responded to a call for service at his residence.

The councilman continued the post asking “all non-Hispanics to keep a written record of their encounters with Hispanic SAPD officers” and now the San Angelo Law Enforcement Spouses Association is calling for his resignation.

“I’m sure they’re looking out for their husbands, or their spouses, their wives also. I wouldn’t want my family member to be put in a jeopardizing position because of what a city official has said,” says Martinez.

The San Angelo Law Enforcement Spouses Association believe Mr. Richardson’s comments serve to incite racism in the community and could possibly lead to threats and potential violence against certain law enforcement officers based on the color of their skin.

“Police Chief Carter made him aware that there is a procedure of complaint that he could follow instead of putting out your private business out into social media,” says Martinez.

