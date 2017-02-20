PHOTOS: Severe storms leaves wake of damage in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Central Texas residents are waking up to fallen trees and downed power lines; some are even reporting roofs ripped off of homes and a fire sparked by the lightning.

Emergency first responders will assess the damage from a possible tornado in the southeast part of Williamson County.

Winds were so severe, a train was blown off the tracks along U.S. Highway 79 between Thrall and Thorndale.

Firefighters say a house fire was sparked by lightning striking the roof. The two residents are now displaced and one of them is being treated for smoke inhalation.

