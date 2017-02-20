PHOTOS: Severe storms leaves wake of damage in Central Texas

Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel)
Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Central Texas residents are waking up to fallen trees and downed power lines; some are even reporting roofs ripped off of homes and a fire sparked by the lightning.

Emergency first responders will assess the damage from a possible tornado in the southeast part of Williamson County.

Winds were so severe, a train was blown off the tracks along U.S. Highway 79 between Thrall and Thorndale.

Firefighters say a house fire was sparked by lightning striking the roof. The two residents are now displaced and one of them is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Severe weather leaves wake of damage

