Missing Texas dad of 3 is found in Ohio, met someone online

Lee Arms (Heidi Search Center Missing Photo)
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they’ve safely located a father of three whose mysterious disappearance from the San Antonio area spurred weeks of searching by his family and volunteers.

Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal a tip led them to 44-year-old Lee Arms near Bath Township. They say he tried to escape his life in Texas and ended up in Ohio after meeting someone online.

Police notified his family but wouldn’t release details because Arms wasn’t charged with a crime.

WOAI-TV in San Antonio reports Arms was located Thursday and his actions are under review by the Bexar County sheriff’s office.

The Falls City, Texas, man vanished Feb. 5. His car was found still running and abandoned with its lights flashing, with his wallet and belongings still at the scene.

