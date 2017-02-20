Lightning sparks southeast Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overnight storms left a wake of damage in Central Texas, even sparking some overnight fires blamed on the lightning strikes.

The Austin Fire Department has confirmed at least one of the overnight fires was caused by lightning. Just after midnight a home on the 4400 block of Creede Drive caught fire. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the home.

AFD shared pictures of the home near Burleson and McKinney Falls Parkway in southeast Austin. AFD Division Chief Palmer Buck says there was a lot of lightning, with a lot of fire alarms going off overnight.

“A lightning strike to the two story home set the house on fire. It suffered almost total damage,” says Buck.

Austin firefighters say lighting struck the house setting the attic on fire. The damage to the home is extensive.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Both of the residents have been displaced from their home. However, there was some good news for the couple after a fiery night.

“A ray of sunshine when they discovered that the couple’s dog about two hours into the fire, when they were going back in to search the building, found the dog alive and well,” says Buck.