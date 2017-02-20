Healthy Food Alternatives

Healthy alternatives can make a huge difference in the food you prepare for your family and you don’t have to skimp on taste! Raquel Dadomo of Wheatsville Food Co-op was here to give us some tips on healthy pantry swaps. If you’re looking to cut back on sugar and increase your probiotic intake, she recommended Kombucha. This is a fermented tea full of probiotics and contains 1/3 less sugar than most fruit juices. For a healthier breakfast, she showed us granola and a pancake mix that had higher protein and more probiotics than your average products. When it comes to snacks, she suggested chips that are made from black beans and tortillas made with almond flour instead of white flour. Next she talked about pasta alternatives. A few of her recommendations were: fresh butternut squash spirals, a pasta made from red lentils, and quinoa. Lastly, for dessert she revealed some mini cupcakes, which are locally made and free of most allergens.

Wheatsville Co-op has two Austin locations on Guadalupe and South Lamar.

Go to wheatsville.com for more information.