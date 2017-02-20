Feedback: Developing Your Personal Style

When it comes to personal style, each of us something different that makes us click. Some of our most stylish guests happen to be really fun people too, so who better to chat about finding your most stylish self than Maureen Staloch of Redbird Boutique, Allison Crawford of Allison Crawford Design and Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO. Maureen told us that personal style is all about setting yourself apart. Dress in a way that makes you feel confident and don’t be afraid to ask for help when it comes to finding your style. Billy emphasized the word personal. Do what makes you feel good even if it is not what everyone else is doing. Allison recommends getting special pieces from where you have traveled to truly make your style personal and special to you.

