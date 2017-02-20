Fast-moving storm rips through Central Texas, some damage reported

Related Coverage Tornado threat ends, strong storms still possible

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm with strong winds swept through Central Texas late Sunday evening into early Morning morning triggering multiple Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team says the storm quickly moved through with wind gusts of anywhere from 50 to 70 mph. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the winds clocked in at 56 mph. The worst of the storm cleared the metro area by 12:45 a.m.

According to a tweet from @TornadoTrackers, there was severe wind damage in the area just south of Kyle around Interstate 35 near County Road 140. The pictures taken show downed trees and signage. One homeowner who lives on Dacy Lane in Kyle says their shed was destroyed and there are downed power lines in the area.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to document damage from the storm by sending an email with the location, description, and any pictures to ReportHaysStormDamage@co.hays.tx.us

This information will assist in determining the severity and path of the storm. This is for information gathering only and is not the way to report damage for insurance or financial assistance purposes.

A KXAN viewer also sent photos of a storage business in Elgin that sustained some roof damage. The area of Elgin did see some rotation, but no confirmed tornado was spotted.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a couple of damaged homes in the Creedmoor area, but it’s not known the extent of damage done to those homes

The storm also brought lightning strikes that might have caused several house fires. One house fire started just after midnight in the 4400 block of Creede Drive in southeast Austin. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the home. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Power outages were not extensive, with Austin Energy only reporting 15,000 customers without power as of 1 a.m. Bluebonnet Electric had close to 5,000 customers without power around the same time period.