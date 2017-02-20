Around 1,800 Hays County ballots not tallied in November election

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — “Preventable human error” was behind 1,186 votes not tallied in Hays County during the November 2016 election, the elections administrator says.

Jennifer Anderson, who became administrator on Jan. 1, says her investigation into the election contest for the Anthem Municipal Utility District (MUD) revealed the lapse should have been prevented.

Anderson says, other than the Anthem MUD election, the outcomes of the Nov. 8 election in Hays County were not affected and would have been the same as they are currently.

The voting machines used in Hays County communicate with a central data storage device called a Mobile Ballot Box (MBB), which records all votes and calculates the final tally. Dozens of MBBs are used throughout Hays County, Anderson says, and one was overlooked.

It was taken offline and replaced at the Hays County Government Center Early Voting on Oct. 25, 2016. Protocol, which called for an offline piece of voting equipment to be quarantined and held for tallying, was not followed, according to Anderson .

“It was set aside and was never tallied as part of the Nov. 8 election contest,” she said. The MBB in question contained 1,816 votes, which were not included in the final tally for a number of Hays County offices and measures.

Only two voters in the Anthem MUD district were registered and said their votes were marked inaccurately, as KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon reported earlier this month.

Anderson says the outcome of the Anthem MUD election was corrected in an election contest in December 2016. The untallied MBB did contain two votes “for” the Anthem MUD bond propositions.

The administrator says she has already installed new policies and procedures to ensure that this does not happen in the future. She continued, “My hope is that by sharing this information it will not injure, but instill faith in the reputation of the Hays County election process.”