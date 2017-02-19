State of Texas: In-Depth – Legislative bills and protests

Alexa Larsen Published: Updated:
State of Texas - In-Depth


AUSTIN (KXAN) – Protesters hit the streets in downtown Austin last week, as part of the “Day Without Immigrants” rally.  It was a nationwide event, but the emotions are particularly high in Texas.

Some have heightened fear amid reports of increased action by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  That’s heightened further by the debate over Senate Bill 4, which would ban so-called sanctuary city policies.  Bob Garrett, Austin Bureau reporter for the Dallas Morning News discussed the debate on Sunday’s State of Texas: In-depth.

“Now, we’re having marches almost every day down Congress Avenue,” Garrett said.  But he doubts the protests will stop the bill. “We’ve all along thought something would pass both chambers.  Something will get out of the House on sanctuary cities.”

Reporter Morgan Smith from The Texas Tribune helped create a series of reports called “Sold Out” which focuses on sex trafficking throughout Texas.  Part of the series looks at the link between problems with the state’s troubled child welfare system and trafficking.  The issue has earned attention from lawmakers, but that hasn’t led to much action.

“Sex trafficking is something that top elected officials and lawmakers have been talking about for years,” Smith said.

“Almost every single session there’s been some kind of large anti-sex trafficking bill that’s passed, usually with bipartisan support.  Lots of press conferences, but it still continued to be a problem.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s