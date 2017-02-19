Former Longhorn Cedric Benson charged with DWI

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Former Longhorn football star Cedric Benson had another run-in with Austin police this weekend. Benson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning.

At around 2:47 a.m. police say 34-year-old Benson was seen driving along West 6th Street at a high rate of speed. Court documents show Benson was driving 42 mph in a 30 mph zone. Police say Benson continued driving and made a wrong turn from West 6th Street onto North Lamar Boulevard, the officer noted the driver made a wide turn into the left lane instead of the far right lane.

At the 800 block of North Lamar Boulevard, Benson made a lane change to the right lane without using his signal light. That’s when the officer stopped him at the 7-11 parking lot, where Benson got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the convenience store. The officer asked Benson to stay in his car but he allegedly told the officer he was going into the store and started to walk away.

According to court documents, Benson refused the field sobriety test. When the officer asked Benson to recite the alphabet from G to Z, he said he couldn’t do it “because he played 8 years in the NFL.” The affidavit says Benson was also asked to count but he told the officer he could only count to three. Benson posted bond the same day he was arrested.

Back in December 2014, Benson was charged with public intoxication following a verbal disturbance with a woman in a cab in downtown Austin. In 2010, Benson was charged after punching an employee at a downtown bar. He pleaded guilty in that case and spent 20 days in jail.

Benson played for the Longhorns from 2001 through 2004. He was inducted into the Texas Hall of Honor in 2014. After leaving UT, Benson played for the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.