Austin celebrates six years as the largest no kill-city in the U.S.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This February marks the sixth anniversary since Austin became the nation’s largest no kill city. To celebrate, Austin Pets Alive! will host their no-kill anniversary party Saturday night.

When the approved resolution to make Austin a no-kill city went into effect in 2011, more than 90 percent of animals were rescued from shelters across the city. Since the ordinance, APA has adopted out hundreds of animals on several weekends.

The evening event will be held at the Palm Door on Sixth from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The celebration will include a performance by Phineas Gage, a silent auction, food and drinks and an awards presentation.

The event is open to the public and of course, pets are allowed.

