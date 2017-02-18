Unique reunion brings dog siblings together after years apart

Frito is looking for his siblings. (Texas Humane Heroes)
LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A group of long-lost siblings got a special treat today when the Texas Humane Heroes hosted a family reunion for six dogs.

They met for the first time Saturday after being adopted by different families. Workers even tracked down their mom for the special day.

One owner said her dog Buttercup was very excited to meet her brothers and sisters.

“Personally, when I met Buttercup’s siblings I thought they were so cute cause they were like many unique versions of Buttercup,” said Cianna Lucas.

She said she’s happy to see the dogs are living a healthy life and that they found good homes for each of them.

