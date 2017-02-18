Travis County Sheriff’s investigating suspicious package in North Austin

FILE - Travis County Sheriff's Office cruiser (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Travis County Sheriff's Office cruiser (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious package in North Austin Saturday morning.

Austin police bomb squad and TCSO were called to the McDonald’s at the 15900 block of Interstate 35 and Grand Avenue Parkway after 11 a.m.

The southbound access road at Interstate 35 is temporarily closed. Round Rock and Pflugerville police will also be redirecting traffic in the area.

TCSO has evacuated the McDonald’s and the Palm Harbor Homes office near the area.

No further information has been released at this time.

 

 

