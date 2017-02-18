The Perfect Mardi Gras Cocktail

What would Mardi Gras be without the right drink? Not nearly as fun, that’s for sure! Adam Bowles of Fixe restaurant was here with their version of the New Orleans favorite, the Sazerac. You start by making a Templeton Rye Whiskey infused with Vanilla Bean and smoked with wood chips. Then you wash your ice with some of the Peychauds Bitters and add no more than half an ounce of simple syrup. Next you add 2 oz of your smoked vanilla whiskey and mix it around. Pour it into an Absinthe Washed glass and add a fresh lemon peel and you have your very own Sazerac!

Fixe is on west 5th Street.
Go to austinfixe.com for information or reservations or call 512-888-9133.

