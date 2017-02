SXSW 2017: Where the big events are

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin has released its updated list of permitted events for spring 2017, most of which are South by Southwest-related events. The city approved 146 permits this year, which is higher than its cap of 120 in 2016.

The Special Event permit applications are needed for any Temporary Temporary Use, Temporary Change of Use and 24-hour/96-hour Amplified Music Permits for outdoor temporary events. The latest an event can submit for a permit is Feb. 28 (for a temporary use permit), all other permits were due before Feb. 17.

An earlier draft version showed six events being denied, one of which was for Tidal–the livestreaming music service owned by Jay Z. It also appears “Fader Fort” is missing, but it’s unclear if the “Fader//Volcom Garden” event currently listed is Fader Fort’s event. Either way, if Fader Fort is back, it’s not located at the Pine Street Station at 1101 E. Fifth St., where it has been for several years. Spotify is also noticeably missing as well.