Sen. Cruz visits Texas/Mexico border, meets with DPS officers

MISSION, Texas (KXAN) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visited the border with Mexico Saturday.

While there, he met with Texas Department of Public Safety officers and rode along with them in a helicopter and a boat along the Rio Grande River.

He also spoke with some Border Patrol agents who told him building a wall will help fight crime.

“I asked last night as we were on the night patrol: ‘OK, there are 20 miles of wall in the McAllen Area, is this effective? Is this a good idea? Does this help you do your job?’” Cruz said.

There is “a lot of politics around this, a lot of hot emotion on both sides of the issue,” he said. “I just said, ‘You tell me. Is this a good thing for you?’ And the answer I got was an emphatic, ‘Yes,’ that the wall is a helpful tool. They said, ‘The wall doesn’t stop traffickers, but it slows them down.’”

Sen. Cruz said that since President Trump’s inauguration, Border Patrol agents have made fewer arrests in south Texas of people crossing the border.