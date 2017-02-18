King Cake Like You’ve Never Had it Before!

Not only is Fat Tuesday coming up, but so is National Pancake Day! Chef Bryan Beneke stopped by to show us how we can celebrate both holidays together with a King Cake Pancake. You start with a regular buttermilk pancake and cut a hole in the middle. Then to finish it off you evenly distribute blueberry mascarpone, lemon curd, and green coconut flakes on top of the pancake. It’s the perfect King’s Cake for breakfast!

Snooze has two locations on North and South Lamar.
Call 512-428-8444 or go to snoozeeatery.com for more details

