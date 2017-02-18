How to Make Your Very Own Mardi Gras Mask

coco

With Mardi Gras celebrations coming up soon, you might want to make your own mysterious mask. Allyson Garro of Coco Coquette is the queen of sparkles and embellishments and she joined us on today’s show to teach us how to make our very own Mardi Gras mask! She first recommends incorporating the materials from your wild costume into your mask. You start with a pre-made mask and paint it the color of your liking. Then add embellishments like sequins or feathers by using a hot glue gun and paint your own designs using Elmer’s glue and glitter. It’s easy to do by yourself and you can get all the materials at a craft store!

Coco Coquette is on East Cesar Chavez.
Go to cococoquette.myshopify.com or call 512-344-9173 for more information.

