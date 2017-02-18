Grueling march from Fort Hood to State Capitol raises awareness of PTSD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Statistics show 20 veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder take their own lives each day.

It’s the reason about 70 people spent the last three days marching all the way from Fort Hood to the State Capitol in an event called Carry the Fallen, which is put on by the group Active Heroes.

That’s about 70 miles. And they did it with weights on their backs to symbolize and remember the vets who killed themselves.

Those who made the trek say walking that far with complete strangers brings you a lot closer together.

“Now, some of these guys are leaving good friends, exchanging numbers, exchanging social media stuff,” said Chris Renfro who served in the U.S. Navy. “You know, ‘Are you going to be here next year? Count me in. I’m bringing my wife with me. Ah yeah, you bring your wife? I’ll bring my wife.’”

The main goal is to beat PTSD and raise awareness about suicide.

