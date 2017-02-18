Arrest made in 2016 murder of Lockhart teen

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in the August 2016 murder of a 19-year-old Lockhart woman whose body was found in a Caldwell County field.

Rudy Herrera, Jr., 32, was arrested Saturday on a warrant of murder in the first degree following a seven-month investigation by CCSO and the Texas Rangers.

He is accused of murdering Emilia Juarez, whose body was found early in the morning on Aug. 11, 2016, about 200 yards away from FM 2720 on Jolly Road.

CCSO detectives and the Texas Rangers said they collected evidence at the scene and conducted many interviews, which led them to issue the warrant for Herrera’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more details about the case and the arrest later this week.