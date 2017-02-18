4 men rescued from life boat in Gulf of Mexico off Galveston

Associated Press Published: Updated:
File Image. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
File Image. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Coast Guard officials say four men have been rescued from a life raft in the Gulf of Mexico after their fishing boat capsized about 100 miles off Galveston.

Authorities say nobody was hurt in Friday afternoon’s rescue credited to some people in a nearby fishing boat amid stormy weather.

The Coast Guard received a satellite distress signal around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Coast Guard dispatched search vessels and began broadcasting alerts for other boaters in the area, about 100 miles southeast of Galveston, to help.

A Coast Guard statement says some people in a 35-foot sport fishing boat received the information and located the life raft, rescuing all four men on board.

All were safely returned to Galveston on Friday night.

