4 Fun Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Austin!

You don’t have to be in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras! Dustin Vegas of the Austinot stopped by to share the best places to celebrate right here in Austin. The first event he mentioned was the Mardi Gras Dog Parade. It’s an all day event where dogs come in costume and a big parade that ends the night! Next he told us about Carnaval, which is held at the Palmer Events Center and starts at 8pm. It’s an all night celebration full of costumes, dancing, and music! Another event he mentioned was a Crawfish Boil at Whisler‘s, which is perfect if you’re looking for a low-key way to celebrate Mardi Gras. Lastly he told us about a show called Cirque du Mardi Gras, which is a show featuring 16 aerial acts! This event is taking place at the Belmont on 6th Street.

