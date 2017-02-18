3 Easy Steps For a Fun Mardi Gras Manicure!

By Published:
lacquer-nails

It’s always fun to match your nails with the holidays, and Mardi Gras is no exception. KJ from Lacquer nails joined us today to demonstrate some Mardi Gras inspired nail art. You start with the base coat which makes the polish go on easier. Then you divide your nail into diagonals and paint half purple and the other half green. KJ says the trick to this is a thin, small brush that you can find at any beauty supply stores. To add some bling she used a gold glitter polish and put it right down the middle where the purple and green meet. She finished off the look with a topcoat and we had the perfect Mardi Gras themed nails!

Lacquer has two locations in Austin near the domain and downtown. Call 512-476-1211 or go to ilovelacquer.com to make an appointment.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s