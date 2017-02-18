3 Easy Steps For a Fun Mardi Gras Manicure!

It’s always fun to match your nails with the holidays, and Mardi Gras is no exception. KJ from Lacquer nails joined us today to demonstrate some Mardi Gras inspired nail art. You start with the base coat which makes the polish go on easier. Then you divide your nail into diagonals and paint half purple and the other half green. KJ says the trick to this is a thin, small brush that you can find at any beauty supply stores. To add some bling she used a gold glitter polish and put it right down the middle where the purple and green meet. She finished off the look with a topcoat and we had the perfect Mardi Gras themed nails!

Lacquer has two locations in Austin near the domain and downtown. Call 512-476-1211 or go to ilovelacquer.com to make an appointment.