Woman caught on video stealing fruit bowl off Mueller doorstep

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is hoping surveillance video will help catch the person responsible for stealing a package right off of his doorstep.

It happened at a home on Tilley Street in the Mueller development. In the video, you can see a woman walk up the steps of the home, take the package and, shortly after, you can see a gray car take off.

The homeowner posted the video on Nextdoor and Facebook and got plenty of responses.

“Numerous neighbors say they’ve had the same thing happen to them, packages have disappeared and in fact that very same day this woman found my empty box on her porch, and they had dropped it off on her porch and taken her amazon pkg that she had delivered that day,” Keith Romel says.

He says a fruit bowl was inside the package. While he says it’s not that valuable, he’s been waiting since Black Friday for it because it was out of stock.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call police.