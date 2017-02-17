VIDEO: Houston clerk catches toddler falling off counter

HOUSTON, TX (NBC News) — The moment a toddler was snatched out of the air after falling off of a store counter was caught on camera, as well as his rescuer’s celebration.

You can see in the video the toddler standing on the counter before he loses his balance, and the one handed grab by the clerk before he hits the floor.

The employee who caught him, who goes by ‘Tex,’ then realizes his feat, and shows off a little bit for the camera, with a flex and a thumbs up.

The family was there to go indoor skydiving.

The employee who made the impressive catch credits his skydiving training for his cat-like reflexes.

The toddler’s parents are just grateful he was there to make the catch.