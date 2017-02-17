Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundups

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana. If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

Over the past few weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations have increased in the areas of San Antonio and Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City as part of Operation Cross Check. The Homeland Security Secretary says they netted more than 680 arrests last week.

A total of 51 foreign nationals were arrested in the Austin area, ICE said. Twenty-three of the 51 had previous criminal convictions.