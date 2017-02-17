Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundups

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Lanier High students rallying in response to ICE operations in Austin on Feb. 13, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)Lanier High students rallying in response to ICE operations in Austin on Feb. 13, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
Lanier High students rallying in response to ICE operations in Austin on Feb. 13, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana. If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

Over the past few weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations have increased in the areas of San Antonio and Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City as part of Operation Cross Check. The Homeland Security Secretary says they netted more than 680 arrests last week.

A total of 51 foreign nationals were arrested in the Austin area, ICE said. Twenty-three of the 51 had previous criminal convictions.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s