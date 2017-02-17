Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a KXAN Investigation that rattled every homeowner who has been through a similar struggle: a home builder files for bankruptcy and leaves families with unfinished homes and hundreds of thousands of dollars down the drain. In one of the most watched stories on KXAN.com this week, KXAN’s Brittany Glas confronted the home builder to get answers: where did the money go? These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Austin businesses close up shop for ‘Day Without Immigrants’ 

4. ICE officer injured in northwest Austin arrest

3. Many families out of homes, large sums of money after builder files for bankruptcy

2. United pilot removed from flight at ABIA after ‘rant’ over intercom

1. Del Valle High students protesting on State Highway 71

