Texas mayor who harshly criticized Muslims nixes re-election

IRVING, Texas (AP) — A suburban Dallas mayor who drew national attention for her harsh criticism of Muslims says she won’t seek a third term.

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne told The Dallas Morning News that she “would be honored to work” for President Donald Trump. She was among the few big-city mayors to support Trump’s candidacy in 2016.

Van Duyne had been on the City Council since 2004 and mayor since 2011. The City Council voted in December 2015 to endorse a bill that would bar judges from using foreign law in their rulings. The bill was believed aimed at Islamic tribunal formed to mediate faith-based disputes. Van Duyne’s Facebook remarks about the tribunal, which repeated rumors of a Shariah court based at an Irving mosque, drew complaints of Islamophobia.