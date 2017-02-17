Students stage protest in Manor, blocking traffic along US 290

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students in Manor staged a protest late Friday morning causing some traffic delays on US 290.

A video posted to Facebook showed westbound traffic on the highway blocked by several law enforcement vehicles around 11 a.m. A spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says one student was detained and the rest of the students were taken by bus back to Manor High School. It is unclear if any other schools were involved or if it were just Manor New Tech.

Manor Independent School District says they will issue a statement about the protest at 12:30 p.m., but no other details are being released at this time.