More people stepping up to pay off lunch balances at Pflugerville schools

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A random act of kindness from a couple in the Pflugerville area triggered other people to pay it forward as well.

Earlier this month, a couple walked into Pflugerville Independent School District’s Rowe Elementary School and offered to write a check to pay off all the students’ lunch balances. They had seen a story on the news about someone who paid off student lunch balances and wanted to do the same for the campus of 960 students. “I was blown away,” said the school’s Principal Ben O’Connor. “I go, ‘are you kidding me?”

After seeing KXAN’s story about the anonymous couple, several other people decided to do a good deed as well. The district says some Good Samaritans raised more than $2,000 to help pay off all the outstanding lunch balances at Murchison Elementary, Dessau Elementary, Park Crest Middle and Pflugerville Middle. The district says there is also at least one additional request for another school that was made recently.