Marathon to close Austin roads Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Some of the best runners from around the world and across the country are in Austin. It’s for the Austin Marathon this Sunday. This February tradition is now in its 26th year. Proceeds go to several local charities.

If you’re familiar with this race, you know the 26.2-mile course will disrupt your Sunday routine if you’re headed to church or brunch. Runners are going to be making their way from North Austin at Anderson Lane down south to Ben White. All roads should reopen by 2 p.m.