Kyle police catch suspect accused of burglarizing several homes

Taylor Ramirez (Kyle Police Department Photo)
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officers in Kyle believe they have the man responsible for several home burglaries in custody.

Police have filed multiple burglary charges against Taylor Reid Ramirez, 34, of Wimberley, in connection to the residential burglaries in the Amberwood and Spring Brand neighborhoods. 

The suspect had been seen driving a red four-door SUV, and police say he was seen in security video walking with a limp.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon reported the burglaries were happening in the middle of the day when residents are away from their homes at work. “He’s first going to the house, knocking on the doors to see if anyone answers, and then when no one’s homes, he leaves for a few minutes and then returns quickly and goes right up to the door and kicks it in,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

Chief Barnett praised the investigative work of Kyle detectives and patrol officers that found Ramirez before what they believe was going to be another burglary.

The chief thanked Austin police for their help and KXAN for reporting the incidents.

