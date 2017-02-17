Golfer dives into pond to battle gator that pulled friend’s dog under

NAPLES, Flordia (WBBH) – Golfer Lucky Copps lived up to his name recently when he jumped into a pond to save a friend’s dog from an attacking alligator.

Copps was on the links with Carbon, a childhood friend’s black lab he’s been dogsitting. He looked away for a moment, and when he turned around, he saw Carbon swimming in the lake.

“Now we’re all in trouble. Carbon is in the water swimming right at the gator. They were going right towards each other,” said Copps.

The gator chomped down and had Carbon by the leg, so Copps jumped in headfirst to save him.

“I was just panicked, just freaked out. I knew that I had to distract that gator, I mean that was the only way to save the dog,” said Copps.

“I knew we had to get that gator distracted, so I just jumped in.”

He thinks the splashing did the trick. The gator let go, and Carbon was able to swim away. Copps wasn’t out of the woods yet. “Now I’m you to me away staring at a seven-foot gator. Uh oh, it’s my turn. That’s what I said to myself, is uh oh, it’s my turn.”

