Fired employee accused of shooting owner’s dog in the eye

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting a dog in the eye and then trying to kill it with a shovel is now facing up to two years in state jail.

James Owen Williams was indicted for felony animal cruelty by a Travis County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Williams was charged in November 2016 following reports he shot his employer’s dog after being fired.

The District Attorney’s Office says Travis County deputies investigated and interviewed witnesses, learning that Williams had become upset over his working conditions and started to become aggressive and damaged property.

When the employer’s dog — a Great Dane-Catahoula mix — began barking a the suspect, Williams got a gun and fired two shots at the dog, named Girlie, which ran away.

Williams is then alleged to have grabbed a shovel to “finish off” the dog before another employee stopped him. Girlie returned home two days later and a veterinarian found she had been shot in the eye.

The eye had to be surgically removed. The DA’s office says the firearm has not been recovered.

The charge against Williams is a state jail felony. He faces up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000. Williams was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.