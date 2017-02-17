City Immigrant Commission wants “crime victim” visa policy revisited

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin’s Commission on Immigrant Affairs is making recommendation to the city council to ask Austin Police Department to revisit the reasons why they deny certain U-Visa certifications.

A U-Visa, if granted by the federal government, allows victims of crime and in some cases witnesses of crimes and their families to stay in the U.S. legally as prosecution moves forward.

First, a potential beneficiary would apply through a local law enforcement establishment, like APD, the district attorney’s office or the local sheriff’s office.

“We don’t have a limit on the number of applications that come in, [but] the federal government has kept the number of U-visas that they give out on an annual basis at 10,000,” Assistant Police Chief Joseph Chacon with the Austin Police Department says. Because they don’t have a limit, advocates for the immigrant community are wondering why they don’t approve more applicants to be sent of to the feds for final Visa approval.

“Don’t we want more people with legal residency, don’t we want them to come out of the shadows, don’t we want them to trust the police department and cooperate with the police department as much as possible,” Chito Vela, an immigration attorney says.

Vela has a client that was denied a certification for a U-Visa through APD.

“I felt the weapon on my throat and I thought, well he’s going to shoot me now,” Alberta Garcia Plata says. Garcia Plata was pregnant with her now 6-month-old son when she was robbed at gunpoint in her Northwest Austin neighborhood.

“He [the robber] said, ‘give me your purse or I’ll shoot’ and he pointed the gun towards my kids and my husband,” Garcia Plata remembers. After police took her report, she spoke with victim services who told her about the U-Visa program. She says she was hoping to get her application approved so she could help catch the robber, but her certification from Austin Police was denied.

“The police department said they did not think that prosecution would be possible in the case, I take that to mean that they don’t have any leads,” Vela says. He still doesn’t understand why they didn’t just approve her, in case leads did come up in the case.

“From my perspective there’s not a limit on the amount of certifications that APD can issue, it costs them nothing, I think they should do it whenever possible,” Vela said.

The city’s commission on immigrant affairs is recommending the department revisit the reasons why they deny certain visas, more specifically they want to understand why some people are getting denied based of off statue of limitations.

Austin police say they’re not trying to limit the amount of applications they approve, they just want to make sure the cases approved will help prosecution.

“We look at every one of the cases very carefully and try to measure in the way that we’re granting them, and like I said, we always offer it if it looks like it’s going to aid the investigation,” Assistant Chief Chacon says.

“I just want hope, hope. Now that [Austin Police Department has] denied me, oh God, what will happen to my children if I get deported?” Garcia Plata says.

APD has not yet started revisiting the way they approve certifications for U-Visa. They are waiting for the commission’s recommendations to be approved by city council and then given to the department.

APD only approves a fraction of the U-Visa requests they receive; some are referred to other agencies like the Travis county District Attorney’s office.

Some visas are denied because the type of crime does not qualify for protection, applicants refuse to cooperate or have criminal behavior.

Ultimately, it’s Homeland Security who’ll get the final say. There’s a current 2-3 year wait because there’s a backlog of more than 86,000 applications.