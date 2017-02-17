Breaking down the heated exchange over immigration at Austin City Council

Protesters show their support for the immigrant community at the Austin City Hall on a Day Without Immigrants (KXAN Photo/ Julie Karam)
Protesters show their support for the immigrant community at the Austin City Hall on a Day Without Immigrants (KXAN Photo/ Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hot-button issue of immigration is also keeping Austin council members at odds with each other.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, Council Members Ellen Troxclair and Greg Casar got into a heated exchange about funding emergency funds for immigration legal services. After much back and forth, city leaders agreed to expand a year-old $100,000 program offering mental health and legal aid to new arrivals by another $200,000 in an emergency, one-time funding.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas says they’ve seen an of new clients who need help navigating lawful federal government immigration and entry programs.The infusion will help another 50 people a month over the next 12 months. Half a year ago, Catholic Charities was getting an average 25 client requests a week, a number that has steadily risen to 40 a week, or 120 more people every month

Mike Kanin with the Austin Monitor breaks down the debate.

