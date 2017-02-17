Austin mayor addresses local vs. state issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler addressed several legislative items that could have an impact on city operations this year.

Austin has been in the national news as of late when the topic of Sanctuary Cities is brought up. Gov. Greg Abbott has already cut grant funding to Travis County due to Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s stance on ICE detainer policies.

“We’ll follow whatever law the legislature passes,” said Adler in an interview with KXAN’s Sally Hernandez on KXAN News Today on the CW Austin, “but at the same time, we don’t know what that law will look like. And I hope the law that does get passed isn’t one that ultimately makes us less safe.”

Earlier this week, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they were reviewing their ICE detainer policy and are now considering modifications due to a recent case where the jail initially denied a retainer on an accused child sex abuser.

Adler says he spoke with Sheriff Hernandez about the possible lapse and he still supports her policies. “But we had someone that the sheriff said she wanted to hold. The person was almost released—the person was not released—but that person got a little closer than the sheriff wanted. I understand that she’s fixing her system so that doesn’t happen again.”

Ridesharing is also up for discussion at the state level. Last May, Austinites voted for the city to enforce background fingerprint checks for ridesharing drivers.

“I believe in local control. I believe in citizens going to the polls and saying what they want,” explained. Adler. “And what happened because of that, we actually had the first and only true open transportation network company market in the world. And when you have an open market like that, you have competition and innovation.”

On Friday afternoon, mayors from all over Texas will meet to discuss statewide legislative priorities.