Austin Marathon’s medical director braces for possible record heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Race day is almost here. The Austin Marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday with an expected 15,000 people crossing the finish line. This year’s race may rank among the warmest starts in more than 20 years.

Forecasters are calling for the potential of a 65 degree start temperature. It’s one degree warmer than 2011’s race start and has the potential to break the record for the day.

Even for experienced Texas runners like Allison Macsas, the weather keeps her on her toes. “I can do OK in dry heat but humidity is a problem. For me, I like about 38 degrees at the start line,” Macsas said.

This weekend, she says it’s not about setting a personal record in potential record heat. She’s just hoping to finish. “You’re not able to work as hard, for as long. You’ve really gotta dial back the efforts. It’s a big factor.”

For the marathon’s medical director, Dr. Martha Pyron, the real marathon begins before the race. “It’s about who’s doing what, who’s got what equipment, who’s bringing it to where and how we are we going to make sure this is taken care of,” she said.

Pyron, who also owns Medicine in Motion, says she’s spent months planning, prepping and coordinating. She recruited more than 100 people to help her on race day. A medical trainer will be at every mile marker, some on bikes and even some running in the race to spot any trouble.

“I have a whole staff just at the finish line to be able to catch people. Because, one of the things that happens is people run, they get to the finish line and they stop and then they pass out so we have literally people ready to catch you.”

The doctor thinks, based on Sunday’s weather forecast, her staff will treat anywhere from 500-550 people.

Race organizers will have more than double the water normally available. Pyron says every ice bath she can find will be set up. “There is a one hour period of time where 5,000 people will cross the finish line so we are potentially going to see one or two people in the tent every minute for that hour.”

Pyron says she has extra crew members on standby in case the heat really becomes a problem.