Attorney General Ken Paxton may face 2 trials

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Ken Paxton (Nexstar Photo)
Ken Paxton (Nexstar Photo)

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) – The judge overseeing the felony securities fraud charges against Texas’ Republican attorney general says he’ll attempt to seat a jury without changing where the case will be tried.

Special prosecutors have asked that the proceedings be moved out of Paxton’s home county, blaming a tainted jury pool.

But the Dallas Morning News reports that during a pretrial hearing Thursday, Judge George Gallagher said he planned to “at least try to choose a jury here.”

Gallagher didn’t issue a formal ruling on the change of venue request, though. Until he does, Paxton is set to stand trial in May in the Dallas suburb of Collin County.

Prosecutors also said that they’d like to hold two, back-to-back trials, one on registration charges and a longer fraud case against Paxton after that.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s