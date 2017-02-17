American Airlines flight reroutes back to Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An American Airlines flight that was headed to Chicago from Austin had to turn back around due to a mechanical issue.

A spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says the flight was about 20 miles out from the airport when they rerouted back around 8:15 a.m. The pilot landed the plane safely and they’re currently making their way back to the gate as of 8:35 a.m.

American Airlines says there was an odor in the cabin; maintenance crews are currently checking the Boeing 737 to determine what the problem is.

One-hundred and forty-six passengers were on board but no evacuations were needed.

 

