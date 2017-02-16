With final approval, Round Rock ISD voters will decide fate of $572M bond

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD has finalized its plans for a $572 million bond package that is now in the hands of voters this May.

The bond will include the building of the district’s 35th elementary school, a high school, an indoor aquatics center, a third outdoor athletic facility and designs for a permanent Early College and Health Professionals High School.

During Thursday’s board discussions, deductions were made to reduce the size of the overall package. The board added an expansion project for three additional classrooms and a cafeteria.

Also included will be classroom additions for Brushy Creek, Caraway, Sommer and Forest Creek elementary schools and Canyon Vista Middle School.

Three propositions are proposed :

Proposition 1 – $381.6 Million: Addresses the most urgent needs of growth and safety in Round Rock ISD, including High School #6, Elementary School #35, improvements to aging facilities, replacement of aging technology at all schools and the continuation of Master Plans at McNeil and Westwood high schools.

Proposition 2 – $133.6 Million: Aligns with the Strategic Plan for needs of growth and innovation, including expansions at elementary, middle, and high schools to accommodate crowded schools, a Career Tech High School, a Visual and Performing Arts Middle School and an Early College and Health Professions High School.

Proposition 3 – $56.8 Million: Meets the needs of a world class community’s expectations for arts and athletic programs, including an indoor aquatic center, the District’s outdoor athletic facility #3, upgrades to Dragon Stadium and design of auditoriums at Round Rock and Westwood high schools.