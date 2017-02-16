Will you McMarry me: Man proposes with McDonald’s nuggets

Man proposed with McDonald's chicken nuggets
ILLINOIS (KXAN) — Valentine’s Day means people around the world are popping the question. With love in the air, so was the smell of fast food for one Illinois man who popped a tasty question.

“Will you McMarry Me?”

That is the question Kristian Helton asked his girlfriend who has a serious love of McDonald’s. Helton says his girlfriend’s favorite food are the chicken nuggets.

He proposed by putting the engagement ring in a box of nuggets. She said yes and the two plan to get hitched next Valentine’s Day.

McDonald’s has said they will cater the event.

The proposal has become such a hit on social media it has gone viral.

