Wichita Falls man’s inspiring weight loss goes viral

Andy Albertson (NBC News photo)
Andy Albertson (NBC News photo)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) A Wichita Falls man is hoping his weight loss journey can help inspire others.

22-year-old Andy Albertson was overweight for most of his life, reaching his peak weight of 317 pounds. With the help of his family and his trainer, he was able to drop 176 pounds.

“It’s actually very hard to see that was me at one point. I don’t have a lot of memories of being that big,” Andy said.

His family decided to document his weight loss journey, but they never thought it would blow up as it has.

“It has just taken off like we haven’t expected, hopefully it can just continue to grow and I can reach people and help encourage, inspire, and motivate them to begin their journey and begin writing the chapters of their stories so that one day they can share their’s with the world,” said Andy.

