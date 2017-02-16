VIDEO: Woman taken as baby meets siblings 50 years later

WKRN Published: Updated:
Siblings reunite after 50 years (WKRN photo)
Siblings reunite after 50 years (WKRN photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A three-month-old baby girl was taken from her parents and adopted in the 1960s. Her biological parents never stopped looking for her but passed away before she was found.

The couple’s children took over the search and finally found their long lost sister 50 years later.

Faith Johnson and her younger sister, who live in Coffee County, say their parents had searched for their daughter Cheryl Lynn for years.

(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

Just last week, a family friend looked online and finally found their sister.

After years of waiting, Cheryl Lynn flew into Nashville from Detroit Wednesday night to meet her biological family for the first time.

“It means the beginning for me. I grew up with nothing, feeling like an outsider, like I didn’t belong and didn’t fit, and I felt like there was something out there waiting for me, and I just had to wait and be patient, and the moment finally came,” Cheryl Lynn told News 2.

The sisters said their one regret is that their parents, especially their mom, weren’t alive to see the reunion.

“My mom would be on her knees right now. She would be unbelievably ecstatic,” said Faith.

After leaving the airport, the family went back to Coffee County where Cheryl Lynn will meet her other siblings and listen to stories about the parents she always wanted to know.

The reunion was streamed live on Facebook:

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s